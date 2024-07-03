The search for missing 22-year-old Kenneth Cutting is over after family and police confirmed his body was found in Buffalo Bayou. Cutting was last seen early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. on Highway 10 near Waco Street in the 5th Ward.

On Monday Houston Police responded to a call of a body near the north shore of the bayou at 3300 Swiney. Police confirm that the body has been identified as Cutting. Police say there was no apparent trauma to his body when he was found and a medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.

Cutting had been at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar downtown and left just before midnight. He reportedly got into a disagreement with his two roommates, who were also with him that night. The argument continued as they drove east on I-10, culminating in Cutting being dropped off near Waco Street without his phone or wallet.

His family received a text from the roommates around 2 a.m. explaining the situation and immediately contacted Houston Police.

The circumstances of Cutting's death are currently under investigation.