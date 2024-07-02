article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man who was last seen in Downtown Houston.

Officials are looking for 22-year-old Kenneth Cutting.

Officials said he was last seen Friday in the 1200 block of Fannin Street around 11:45 p.m.

Kenneth is described as a young white man, 5'3" tall,120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Kenneth's whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.