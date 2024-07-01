Constable Mark Herman's Office is on the lookout for a suspect involved in a theft at the Versace store located in the Houston Premium Outlet Mall on Saturday.

Deputies say the incident unfolded when an unidentified black man entered the store and selected various merchandise valued at nearly $5,000. Store management confronted the suspect, prompting him to flee the scene with the unpaid items. A witness managed to capture footage of the suspect, described as a black man in his thirties, committing the offense.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo: Constable Mark Herman's Office)

The suspect was seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Volt with temporary tags. Constable Mark Herman's Office urges anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward.