The Brief Alexis Nungaray, the mother of murdered teenager Jocelyn, is seeking justice for her daughter. Recent court documents have raised the possibility that the suspects in the case, Franklin Peña and Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, could be linked to the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. Nungaray is using her daughter's tragic death to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal immigration and the need for stricter measures to protect children.



Alexis Nungaray carries a poignant reminder of her daughter, a locket containing Jocelyn's hair and a pendant bearing her image, as she pledges to be a tireless voice for her daughter.

"Some days are better than others," Nungaray said. "Some days I don’t cry, some days I just cry for five minutes, some days I’m on and off crying."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jocelyn Nungaray murder suspects believed to be Venezuelan gang members, search warrant says

It has been almost four months since Jocelyn's death caught the nation's attention. Recent court documents have raised the possibility that the suspects, Franklin Peña and Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, both Venezuelan natives and illegal migrants, could be linked to the notorious, Tren de Aragua gang.

Nungaray told FOX 26 that confirmation of the suspects' gang involvement would solidify her understanding that her daughter's death was not just a tragic incident, but a targeted act of violence.

Jocelyn Nungaray

"It makes it feel more real, and it brings me some type of hope in this case, because it just really shows that if it is solely proven that they have affiliation and are a part of this organization, it would make me know, and everyone else know, what they did was intentful, what they did had purpose. My daughter was unfortunately caught in the crossfire, at the wrong place at the wrong time, being someone they saw as the perfect target. Someone vulnerable, a young pretty girl, and they’re known [Tren de Aragua gang members] for rape and killing and just heinous things," Nungaray said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The unfortunate event has also been thrust into the political arena, with various campaign ads referencing Jocelyn's story to highlight issues surrounding immigration and crime. Nungaray insisted she is not aligned with any political faction, but with those who are working to protect children and prevent such tragedies in the future.

"This has turned really political, and I know it seems that I’m going for one side more than the other, but I’m going for the side that’s wanting to make change. I’m going for the people that are gonna make a difference and protect these kids, we’ve lost too many kids," Nungaray said.

Nungaray said she is fighting for every child and doesn't want to see another family go through what she had to endure losing her daughter.

"Me doing what I’m doing now gives me purpose, that gives me reason to do what I’m doing, because there has to be purpose of her not being here anymore. Her life was not taken in vain; there had to be a reason," she said.

Nungaray told FOX 26 that she visits her daugher's memorial once a month, but has never gone down to the bridge where her daughter was last known to be alive fighting for her life.

"It still brings me a bunch of different emotions, going over the bridge is always an eerie feeling and always makes my stomach turn," Nungaray said.

The suspects in the case are currently detained, with Peña due in court on Oct. 30, and Rangel Martinez expected to appear on Nov. 3. Both face a $10 million bond as they await their respective hearings.