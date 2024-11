article

The Brief Houston Police say a body was found in Buffalo Bayou Tuesday morning. The person was found with a gunshot wound. The body was discovered around 9 a.m. on North York Street.



The Houston Police Department is investigating Tuesday morning after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou.

Police say the body was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North York Street.

Homicide detectives responded after a gunshot wound was found on the body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.