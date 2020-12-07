Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Houston parking lot

article

A man died after he was found shot inside of a car in a north Houston parking lot, police say.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of N Sam Houston Parkway E around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say several people were around the car when an altercation occurred, and multiple people fired weapons.

The man was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

According to HPD, investigators learned that two males were conducting a transaction with a third male when a robbery occurred and the victim was struck by gunfire.

The police department says two of the suspected shooters fled the scene but returned and were interviewed by detectives.

Authorities say they were released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

