A 42-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly followed and hit two teenagers with his car, killing one of them in central southwest Houston.

Alfred E. Woods was charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid after he struck two teens, 16 and 18-years-old, on dirt bikes in the 1800 block of Airport Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. which resulted in the death of one.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teen killed, another male hospitalized after getting hit by SUV on Airport Blvd

Houston police say they responded to a hit-and-run crash where two males were riding a dirt bike eastbound on Airport Boulevard. Reports say they were being followed by a dark-colored SUV and were "possibly intentionally struck." The SUV hit the dirtbike and at least one of the males, according to police.

HFD paramedics took both males to an area hospital where the 16-year-old died from his injuries. The 18-year-old is said to currently be in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE CRIME-RELATED STORIES

Police say they found the SUV involved in the incident on Wednesday and identified Woods as the driver. He was reportedly arrested without incident.

At last check, police said they were examining surveillance footage and continuing to hear from witnesses.