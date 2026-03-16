Bush Airport issues ground delays due to strong winds, check flight status
HOUSTON - A wind advisory is in effect and due to the strong gusts we're experiencing, some flights will be impacted.
Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport issued a ground delay due to the strong winds coming into the area.
According to an advisory update, departures will have delays of around two hours.
There is a chance the ground stop could be extended.
Wind advisory
A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. as strong north winds continue to sweep cooler air across Southeast Texas. Winds gradually ease tonight and temperatures fall quickly under clear skies.
Check your flight status
What you can do:
If you have a flight scheduled for Friday, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:
The Source: Information provided by FAA National Airspace System Status.