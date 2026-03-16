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Bush Airport issues ground delays due to strong winds, check flight status

By
Published  March 16, 2026 7:50am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • George Bush Intercontinental Airport reports a ground delay due to strong winds.
    • According to an advisory, departures will have delays of around 34 minutes.

HOUSTON - A wind advisory is in effect and due to the strong gusts we're experiencing, some flights will be impacted.

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport issued a ground delay due to the strong winds coming into the area.

According to an advisory update, departures will have delays of around two hours.

There is a chance the ground stop could be extended.

Wind advisory

A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. as strong north winds continue to sweep cooler air across Southeast Texas. Winds gradually ease tonight and temperatures fall quickly under clear skies.

Check your flight status

What you can do:

If you have a flight scheduled for Friday, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:

The Source: Information provided by FAA National Airspace System Status.

HoustonTravel