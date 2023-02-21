1 man killed, another hospitalized after SUV 'possibly intentionally' crashed into them: police

Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly crash in central southwest Houston Tuesday.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but the Houston Police Department said homicide detectives were called to the 1800 block of Airport Blvd.

Preliminary information shared via Twitter is two unidentified men were "possibly intentionally struck" by a blue SUV around 1:45 p.m.

It's unclear how the crash unfolded or any details on the driver(s) in the blue SUV, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.