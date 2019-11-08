Man accused of impersonating Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy

article

Tonny Brooks, 48, is charged with impersonating a Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy at a Taco Cabana in Houston.

Court documents say Brooks went to a Taco Cabana in southwest Houston on Jan. 15 dressed as a sergeant with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. A man told investigators he got in an argument with the restaurant management because his order was messed up multiple times.

Brooks allegedly said to the man, "You didn't see me here? I'm an officer." Brooks then ordered the man to leave the restaurant, according to the affidavit.

The man told police he and Brooks argued and he started to record the video. Court documents say Brooks threatened to take the man to jail while touching his gun holster.

The man says he believed Brooks wasn't a real law enforcement officer after reviewing the video he captured on his phone and took the video to the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office.

The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office confirmed Brooks is not a member of their department.

According to court documents, Brooks was armed during the argument at Taco Cabana. He has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm.