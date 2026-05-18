Make-A-Wish surprises Houston 4-year-old battling blood disorder with VIP Monster Jam trip
HOUSTON - A Houston-area 4-year-old battling a serious blood disorder received the surprise of a lifetime Monday when Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Gexa Energy announced a VIP family trip to Monster Jam in Austin this June.
Houston 4-year-old battling critical illness gets surprise VIP Monster Jam wish trip
What they're saying:
"He loves everything about Monster truck," said Shelly Millwee, President/CEO, Make a Wish Texas Gulf Coast Louisiana. "If it has wheels on it he's excited for it."
She's talking about 4-year-old Gordo who has been battling a critical illness involving a blood disorder.
But his mother, Cruz Lara, says he's getting bigger and doing what kids his age should be doing.
On Monday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Gexa Energy surprised Gordo with a party announcing a trip to Monster Jam in Austin in June for his entire family.
He will get the VIP treatment.
"Being part of a wish is indescribable," said Millwee.
Why you should care:
Right now in Houston, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is working to get more than 1,000 wishes for kids.
If you'd like to find out more, click here.
The Source: FOX 26's Randy Wallace spoke with Shelly Millwee, President/CEO, Make a Wish Texas Gulf Coast Louisiana.