Pasadena ISD considers closing or consolidating two schools

The Brief Pasadena ISD is considering closing or consolidating two schools. McMasters Elementary and Tegeler Community School could be impacted. The school board has not voted on the changes yet.



Parents and staff in Pasadena ISD are raising concerns after district leaders said McMasters Elementary and Tegeler Community School could face closure or consolidation.

What we know:

The district says the possible changes are being considered as Pasadena ISD deals with rising operational costs and declining enrollment, challenges many school districts across Texas are currently facing.

The district's superintendent held a town hall meeting on Monday at McMasters Elementary to discuss the situation with families and employees. Media were not allowed inside the meeting, but the district released a statement confirming discussions are underway regarding the future of certain campuses.

According to Pasadena ISD, district leaders are reviewing staffing ratios in an effort to better align resources with student needs. The district also stated that some vacated positions may not be filled moving forward.

Officials acknowledged the potential impact this could have on students, staff, and the surrounding community.

Sisters Jennifer and Clarissa Perales, are both pre-K aides at McMasters Elementary.

"Honestly, we don’t know if we are going to keep our jobs," said Jennifer Perales.

"We’re family, and we just hope to stick together," added Clarissa Perales.

What's next:

At this time, the Pasadena ISD school board has not voted on any closure or consolidation yet.

A school board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 26, where many parents say they plan to attend to voice their concerns and seek more answers about the future of the schools.