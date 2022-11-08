Lyft offering discount code for voters going to the polls on Election Day

article

Lyft is helping voters get to the polls this Election Day by offering a discounted ride.

On Nov. 8, the company is offering 50% off a rideshare, bikeshare or scooter ride to a polling location.

RELATED: Election Day guide: What you need to know to vote in the Houston area

The offer will provide a discount up to $10 off one ride to a polling location during voting hours in every time zone.

In order to get the discount, voters can preload the code VOTE22 into the Lyft app or in the app for participating bikeshare systems.

RELATED: METRO offering free rides to 2022 midterm election polls in Houston

Polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Texans are voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other statewide and local positions.