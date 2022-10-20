article

METRO announced they will give free rides to the voting booths for the 2022 midterm election.

The League of Women Voters is partnering with METRO to offer rides to polling locations across the Houston area for registered voters on certain dates. METRO says voters can ride at no charge on METRORail, local buses, METRORapid, curb2curb, and METROLift paratransit services.

These free rides will be available the first week of early voting from Oct. 24 – Oct. 30, 2022, and on Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.

METRO says voters only need to tell the bus drivers and/or fare inspectors they are going to or returning from the polls.

Individuals needing customized directions can map their trip with the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org.

For information on polling locations visit the Harris Votes website.

METRO's Customer Service team is also available to answer questions and provide trip planning information by calling or texting 713-635-4000.