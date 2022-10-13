article

Texas voters will head to the polls this fall to elect the state’s governor for the next four years.

While election day is Nov. 8, there are several dates voters need to be aware of including the deadline to register to vote and when the early voting period begins.

Who are the 2022 Texas governor candidates?

Gubernatorial candidates listed on the ballot include incumbent Greg Abbott for the Republic Party, Beto O’Rourke for the Democratic Party, Mark Tippetts for the Libertarian Party, and Delilah Barrios for the Green Party. There will also be an option to write in a candidate not listed on the ballot.

Other statewide races for the Nov. 8 election include lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, commissioner of the General Land Office, railroad commissioner and commissioner of agriculture. Your ballot may also include races specific to where you live.

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in Texas, you must be a registered voter. To see if you're already registered to vote, click here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following

• Your name and county

• Your Voter Unique Identifier

• Your Texas Driver’s License number

In Texas, you must register to vote by the 30th day before Election Day. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Election, including the Texas governor’s race, was Oct. 11, 2022.

When does early voting begin for Texas Midterm Elections 2022? And other important dates

• Oct. 24: First Day of Early In-Person Voting: Oct. 24

• Oct. 28: Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked): Oct. 28

• Last Day of Early In-Person Voting: Nov. 4

• Election Day: Nov. 8

• Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail: Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked; OR Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply)