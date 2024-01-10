Loved ones of 54-year-old killed in suspected DWI crash waited almost 5 years for driver to stand trial

"He was my best friend, we were friends for over 20 years," said Camille Sumter. "Not only was he my husband, he was my best friend."

March 18, 2019, was the day Camille Sumter became a widow.

Police say her 54-year-old husband, Emile Sumter, was the victim in a wrong-way drunk driver crash.

"It's not something you ever want to hear that your loved one was killed," Camille said.

"It turned my world upside down, because my sister's world was turned upside down," said Sharon Searcy.

The sisters have waited almost five years to see 41-year-old Juan David Almanza stand trial for intoxication manslaughter,

"You feel like life is not going for you, that you're stuck," said Camille.

"Never in my dreams would I have thought, five years later, we're still sitting here," Sharon said.

Police say Almanza was intoxicated and driving the wrong way on the North Freeway at I-10 when he struck Emile's vehicle head on.

"He bonded out the next day," Camille said.

The sisters say at least seven different prosecutors have been assigned to the case.

"Every time we get a new DA, they know nothing about the case. He has had the same attorney this whole time who has now studied this case for five years," said Sharon

The case is assigned to the 228th Criminal District Court.

Camille worries if Judge Frank Aguilar's own legal issues could cause more delays.

Aguilar was arrested in Galveston on New Year's Eve and charged with family violence.

The arrest doesn't mean he will be removed from the bench.

"He's innocent until proven guilty on his own case, but that just puts another kink in our case," Camille said.

"It's just frustrating," Sharon said. "You feel like it's never going to end."

In a statement to FOX 26, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said, "We share the frustration of the victim’s family. The case has been delayed because of COVID, caseload and crime lab backlogs, as well as a series of evidentiary issues that had to be resolved. We look forward to seeking justice for the family when the case goes to trial in May."