Harris County crime: Over 1,000 grams of Fentanyl found during traffic stop

One man is facing charges after being found with various narcotics in his vehicle, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Officials said on Tuesday a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 13600 block of TC Jester Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Samuel McMahaon, 36.

Officials said during the traffic stop, McMahaon appeared very nervous and made statements regarding weapons and narcotics.

A Constable K9 arrived on the scene and alerted to the vehicle for the scene of narcotics.

Samuel McMahaon

During the probable cause search, deputies located 1,033 grams of Fentanyl, one gram of methamphetamine, half an ounce of marijuana, and two loaded handguns in the vehicle.

McMahaon was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

His total bond was set at $50,100.