Louisiana residents flee to Houston seeking shelter following Hurricane Ida

For evacuees from Lousiana, a resolution from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida seems out of reach, but they're holding on to the small bits of relief they can find.

"I guess for right now Houston's going to be home. Thank y'all for everything. We really appreciate everything y'all doing for us," said Alvin Wallace from LaPlace, Louisiana.

Dozens of evacuees are staying at Lakewood Church and even more are driving through its donation distribution line for things like water, cleaning supplies, and diapers.

"We’re here as a community to help," said Barbara Curtis, Comfort Ministry Pastor at Lakewood Church.

Samantha Stines left Houma, Lousiana on Friday with her five kids and two grandchildren — the youngest is just four months old. She's now planning to find shelter at the church.

When asked what she needs the most, she replied direction.

"Because right now we really feel like we're lost. We’re steady spending money and it is very hard when you have that many kids," Stines added.

Their heartbreak is compounded with some unable to reach loved ones who stayed.

Derriyell, who evacuated from New Orleans, says she’s trying to find out how her grandmother and great-grandmother are doing in New Orleans.

"It's like on and off because we have no service, so I still don't know," she explained.

Lakewood Church will continue its donation collection and distribution drive at least until Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

