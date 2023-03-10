Looking for Beyonce concert tour tickets? Here's another opportunity

article

The countdown to Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour has begun, but snagging tickets hasn't been easy.

Now a pair of the highly coveted tickets is up for grabs, and it's all to help a good cause.

A Texas-based non-profit is auctioning off concert tickets along with other items to help set newly enrolled college students up for success.

Freshman Beginnings provides financially-challenged college students with dorm-room essentials and basic school supplies that are not covered by scholarships and financial aid.

Last year, the program raised more than $11,000 and helped students across the country; including at Texas A&M University.

Money raised helped provide laptop computers, comforter sets and cleaning supplies, among other necessities.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images f Expand

This year, you can lend your support by participating in a silent, online auction. The auction has something for everyone; including Beyonce concert tickets, hotel-restaurant experiences, sporting events and much more!

The silent, online action begins at midnight, Wednesday, March 15 at 9 a.m. CST through Sunday March 19 at 12 p.m. CST.

Over $10,000 was raised in fall fundraising. But they haven't reached their goal yet! They're working to meet their goal of $28,000 in order to award an Essentials Package to 40 students in Texas and Louisiana.

The organization is partnering with local schools, and college prep programs to identify students with the most need.

You can preview the items and register now in preparation for the start of bidding on March 15.

You will also receive additional information via text during the week of the Freshman Beginnings Online Auction.