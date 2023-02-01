Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Houston.

On Wednesday, the music superstar revealed 41 tour dates beginning May 5 in Europe.

Beyoncé has more than a dozen stops across Sweden, Belgium, the UK, Spain, France and more, before her tour comes to North America.

She’ll stop in Toronto on July 8, and then perform her first U.S. concert in Philadelphia on July 12.

The tour won’t come to Texas until the September. She will perform in Dallas on Sept. 21 and then NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 23. It wraps up in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) Expand

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album "Renaissance" is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year.

Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

How to register to get Beyonce concert tickets

Those who wish to buy tickets for her North American shows will need to register as a Verified Fan.

There will be a lottery-style process to determine which Verified Fans will get a chance to buy tickets when they go on sale. Others will be put on a waitlist.

Registration is divided into three groups with different end dates. The Houston concert is in Group A, and registration closes on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Ticketmaster says sales will begin on Feb. 6 with a presale for BeyHive Members. There will also be a presale for Citi Cardmembers.

Verizon UP customers will also be able to access a presale for select shows by visiting Verizon Up.

Sale times will vary based on city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.