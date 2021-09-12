LOOK: Truck heavily engulfed in flames, cause remains under investigation

article

Authorities are looking into what caused a truck in south Houston to go up in flames overnight Sunday.

RELATED: Harris Co. Pct. 4 patrol vehicle catches fire after colliding with other car in northwest Houston

Details were scarce, but firefighters were called out to Hwy 59 at the Bellfort Ave. exit a little before 5 a.m. where a truck went off the freeway main lanes and into the service road.

The truck was heavily covered in flames and appears the fire was also on the main lanes.

MORE: Police: Ax-wielding man started fires then fled in stolen fire department vehicle

Currently, it's unclear how many vehicles or people were involved in the incident.

No other information was available, as of this writing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP