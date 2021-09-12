LOOK: Truck heavily engulfed in flames, cause remains under investigation

Expand / Collapse search
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into what caused a truck in south Houston to go up in flames overnight Sunday. 

Details were scarce, but firefighters were called out to Hwy 59 at the Bellfort Ave. exit a little before 5 a.m. where a truck went off the freeway main lanes and into the service road. 

The truck was heavily covered in flames and appears the fire was also on the main lanes. 

Currently, it's unclear how many vehicles or people were involved in the incident. 

No other information was available, as of this writing. 

