Police: Ax-wielding man started fires then fled in stolen fire department vehicle

Police say an ax-wielding suspect started fires inside of a building and then led police on a pursuit in a stolen Nassau Bay Fire vehicle.

According to the Houston Police Department, Webster police initially responded to a burglary alarm call on Sunday and found that a man, who had an ax in his hand, had started some fires.

The fire department was called out to the scene.

During the incident, police say the suspect escaped through a window, got into the fire department vehicle and drove away.

Webster police lost sight of the man and put out a general broadcast.

Around 11:15 p.m., HPD officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short time until it came to a stop near the 7900 block of Mosley Road.

The suspect was apprehended after a short foot chase. The suspect’s identity was not released.

