Local experts talk about invasive termite species to watch out for following recent rains

With the steady rain, FOX 26 spoke to termite experts to learn more about the growing concerns over the invasive insects.

"When the temperature is right and there's moisture, termites are going to swarm," said Ben Johnson with ABC Home and Commercial.

A species of termite native to this region is on the move, swarming, and they are looking for its next spot to nest.

"Everyone is really talking about the Formosan termite," said Will Flowler of Enviro-Pest. "They are the most destructive termite that we have in this area."

Will Flowler, who owns Enviro-Pest tells FOX26, this species of termite is invasive, and it doesn’t need soil to create a colony.

If you are finding, what’s known as Swarmers, in your home that are dead, it’s less of a concern, but if you are finding several termites that are still alive with wings, you may have an issue.

Flowler says with Formosan Termites if they don’t find a moist area, they will die within hours.

"As long as your house is dry, no moisture issue or moisture problems, then you probably don’t have much to worry about," said Flowler.

But if you have suspicion, he recommends calling a professional.

FOX 26 spoke with two experts Tuesday, who both recommended yearly inspections.

"When you start opening up wall, it’s like opening up Pandora Box, you never know how bad the damage is," said Flowler.

There are three types of termite species and all prevalent in the area.

ORKIN, the bug extermination expert, says termites cause about $30 billion worth of damage to crops and structures.

For homeowners, they say, the average amount to repair termite damage is $3,000.