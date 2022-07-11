Local contractor exposed in FOX 26 report charged with theft in four counties

"He's very charismatic. He's very charming, he can sell you something," said Zeana Alcorn.

"And make you think you're going to get it," added her husband, Mike Alcorn.

More than 60 customers of Michael Hurte, DBA Texas Custom Barns, have similar stories.

"The story he told me, another victim heard the same story a year ago verbatim, exactly what I was told," said Angela Wakat.

Wakat brought Hurte to our attention last February. She got a judgement against him after all she says she got for her money was a pile of dirt. She soon found scores of other victims.

"You have teachers, you have a preacher, you have law enforcement," Wakat said. "He had no morals at all."

"Are you kidding me? This guy is still doing this," said Diana Pennington-Russom. "There's no telling how many other people are out there. Mine started in 2007."

Pennington-Russom says she was duped by Hurte 15 years ago.

"These other people deserve something, we all do," she said. "We deserve for him to be in jail."

"He never did not one thing, had excuse after excuse," Elizabeth Munoz said.

Munoz says her 25-year-old daughter gave Hurte more than $17,000 with nothing to show for it.

"It's heartbreaking as a mother, but she will recover. She's strong, smart, she will get past this," said Munoz. "We're just hoping there won't be any more victims after this."

"One excuse after another, as to why he couldn't work on our project," said Mike Alcorn.

"Very frustrating," his wife Zeana added.

The Alcorn's say they've been dealing with Hurte for two and a half years and their home isn't even halfway done.

"He's a conman for sure. He's good at what he does, which is take people's money, so he can live for free," Mike Alcorn said.

Felony theft charges are now filed against Hurte in Harris, Brazoria, Matagorda, and Galveston Counties.