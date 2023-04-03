For the first time in over 50 years, NASA is sending a crew to orbit the moon, and we will soon learn who these astronauts are during a 10 a.m. announcement at Ellington Field.

The mission is scheduled to launch in 2024, and while we don't yet know their names, NASA says it will be a crew of four consisting of three NASA astronauts and one from the Canadian Space Agency.

Artemis II will be the program’s first mission to orbit the moon with this crew flying farther into space than any person since the Apollo program ended in 1972.

The flight, which is expected to last about 10 days, will test the path around the lunar surface and soon help establish human presence there.

This mission will pave the way for the Artemis III crew to walk on the moon in 2025, and NASA has vowed to put the first woman and person of color on the moon.

This also comes after a successful Artemis I launch late last year. The mission was unmanned and used to test the Orion spacecraft and the space launch system, the most powerful rocket ever used.