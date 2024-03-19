'Little Rascals' in custody for robbing Houston bank
HOUSTON - Three young boys who were suspected of robbing a Houston bank are in custody.
According to FBI Houston, the "little rascals" are 11, 12, and 16-year-old boys charged with robbery by threat.
The boys allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Houston last week during spring break.
It has not been reported how much cash the trio got away with or if they had any weapons.