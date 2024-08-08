The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave an update on the ongoing multistate outbreak of Listeria infections linked to deli meats, including products from Boar's Head.

A recall of an additional 7 million pounds of Boar’s Head is ready-to-eat products was issued July 30 as part of an ongoing investigation into the deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning was first announced on July 26.

Since the last update on July 31, an additional nine cases have been reported, bringing the total number of infected individuals to 43. Another death has been reported bringing the total to three, with one death each in Illinois, New Jersey, and the recent death in Virginia. All 43 individuals infected have required hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Boar’s Head expanded their previous recall from July 26 to include all deli products still within their shelf life, both prepackaged deli items and those sliced at deli counters, with consumers urged to check for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" within the USDA mark of inspection on product labels.

The situation escalated when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Food Safety and Inspection collected unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst products from retail stores. The New York State Food Laboratory confirmed that these products contained Listeria monocytogenes, and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) matched the strain to the one responsible for the outbreak.

What should consumers do?

The CDC strongly advises against consuming any recalled deli products. Consumers should dispose of these items or return them to the store of purchase. Those particularly at risk—such as pregnant individuals, seniors aged 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems—are urged to avoid all deli-sliced meats unless they are thoroughly heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving.

In addition to avoiding consumption, the CDC recommends that consumers clean and sanitize refrigerators, containers, and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products. If anyone who has recently consumed deli-sliced meats begins to experience symptoms of Listeria, they should seek medical attention immediately.

What should businesses do?

Businesses that have received the recalled meats are advised to take extra precautions, including cleaning and sanitizing deli areas and disposing of any opened sliced meats and cheeses. The USDA-FSIS also recommends following best practices for controlling Listeria contamination in deli environments.