LIST: Houston-area schools supporting Uvalde by having students wear maroon, white on Tuesday

Numerous Houston-area school districts are showing their support for students in Uvalde by wearing their school colors on Tuesday.

The move comes as Uvalde CISD students are returning to school for the first day months after the tragic shooting back in May.

Here is a list of the schools in the Houston-area, who are asking their students to wear maroon and white on Tuesday:

Aldine ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Deer Park ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Friendswood ISD

Goose Creek ISD

Houston ISD

Klein ISD

La Porte ISD

Stafford MSD

Spring ISD



