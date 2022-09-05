LIST: Houston-area schools supporting Uvalde by having students wear maroon, white on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Numerous Houston-area school districts are showing their support for students in Uvalde by wearing their school colors on Tuesday.
The move comes as Uvalde CISD students are returning to school for the first day months after the tragic shooting back in May.
Here is a list of the schools in the Houston-area, who are asking their students to wear maroon and white on Tuesday:
Aldine ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Deer Park ISD
Fort Bend ISD
Friendswood ISD
Goose Creek ISD
Houston ISD
Klein ISD
La Porte ISD
Stafford MSD
Spring ISD