Leona Street officer-involved shooting suspect dead after firing at officer: HPD

Houston police are at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday near downtown.

Details are limited at this time, but according to officials, the suspect in the shooting at the 1200 block of Leona Street is dead.

Officers were initially responding to an assault in progress with a deadly weapon, officials say. Police say the suspect shot an officer, and the officer shot his weapon, hitting the suspect.

It is unknown if any officers were injured at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.