The legal community remembers Judge Frank Aguilar after his fatal single vehicle crash

The Brief Judge Frank Aguilar of the 228th Criminal Court died in a car crash on Highway 288 after a Texans game; cause still under investigation. Aguilar, known for his gentle demeanor and professionalism, is widely mourned and remembered by Houston's legal community.



Houston police investigators are still looking into what caused the fatal wreck that killed Judge Frank Aguilar. The criminal court judge died in the crash yesterday.

It was a single-vehicle wreck after the Texans game yesterday afternoon just after 4:30 on the Highway 288 feeder near Holly Hall. 228th District Court Judge Frank Aguilar smashed his Jeep Rubicon into a utility pole.

The 66-year-old and his 57-year-old female passenger were rushed to the hospital where Judge Aguilar died. The criminal court judge has been practicing law here in Harris County for decades.

Today, the legal community is remembering Judge Aguilar.

"He was a great guy. I'd known him for at least 15 years. I was a prosecutor for a long time. He was a defense lawyer. So, we worked against each other on cases. I can't remember one instance where he ever even raised his voice, just a very mild-mannered, real gentle personality," says Defense Attorney Joe Vinas.

"I've been in front of Judge Aguilar for 5 years, since he took the bench. I regularly practice in his court. Lots of interaction with him personally and professionally. I have nothing but respect for him. He was a kind and compassionate, understanding judge. He was one of the best judges in this building," explains Vikram Vij, who spoke with Fox 26 in the Harris County Criminal Court building.

"To hear about the shocking accident, it was just that it was shocking. I've gotten literally dozens of emails from people saying how tragic the loss is, not just to lose him as a judge but as a person," Vinas adds.

What is the mood in the Houston area among the legal community today?

"It's pretty somber. He touched everybody's lives and so this is affecting a lot of people," says Vinas.

"A lot of grief and a lot of shock. It's a real loss to our community," Vij adds.

HPD investigators haven't yet released what caused the fatal single-vehicle accident that killed Judge Aguilar.



