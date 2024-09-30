A car crashed into a home in northwest Harris County early Monday morning, leaving the homeowner with significant damage.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Guadalupe River Drive, when the vehicle struck the garage of the house. Peggy Evans, the resident, was asleep and awoke to a loud boom. "I experienced that something had happened because it felt like a big boom," Evans said.

Debris and shattered glass blocked her from exiting through the front door or garage. "I couldn’t get through because all the glass and everything is there. The debris in the front. Couldn't get out the garage," she recalled. Evans was eventually escorted to safety by emergency responders through the back of the house.

The driver fled the scene. Evans described seeing a man in a white car who "hurry[ed] up and got out of here."

While Evans was uninjured, the damage to her home is extensive. "I try to keep my property up, but it looks like everything is just about gone," she said. "All that glass and everything. Who wants to pick this stuff up? Not me."

Authorities continue to investigate, and the driver remains at large.