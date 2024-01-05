League City Police Department Detectives have tracked down 20-year-old stalker suspect, Victor Ferman. Ferman was located at an apartment in the 6200 block of W Bellfort Ave in Houston.

BACKSTORY: League City stalking suspect Victor Ferman wanted, police say

On Friday, January 5, around 10:46 a.m., LCPD Detectives, with the assistance of the Houston Police Department’s Gessner and Central Districts’ Crime Suppression Team (CST), arrested Ferman. He was placed in League City Jail for an outstanding felony warrant in Galveston County for Stalking.

Authorities claim Ferman met a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Then, he used Snapchat to find out where she lived.

"He requested sex from her," said League City Police Officer Jose Ortega. "She denied him. It got to a point where [he said] if you’re not going to have sex with me, I’m going to force myself on you, rape you, and hurt you."

The girl's mother posted to Facebook about the case and claimed Ferman threatened to shoot her daughter and their pets. She says that Ferman posted their address to TikTok with diagrams of windows "where he's going to shoot."

Last month, authorities believe he busted a window to the girl's bedroom.

Ferman was arrested without incident and taken to the League City Jail. Additional charges could apply, pending further investigation. He was given an $80,000 bond.