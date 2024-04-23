Three people were taken to the hospital following a short police chase in League City on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 5:45 p.m. under the Interstate 45 overpass at FM 518.

Authorities said police initially tried to pull over a white Toyota sedan on Interstate 45 northbound. However, the driver sped off and drove into Webster.

The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, authorities said.

Police did lose sight of the fleeing vehicle in Webster. However, they spotted it once again on the I-45 southbound feeder road.

Authorities said the suspect then sped up again before slamming into a passenger vehicle at the intersection of the I-45 overpass at FM 518 eastbound.

Officials said the fleeing vehicle careened off the other car and slammed into the wall supporting the overpass.

Two passengers in the vehicle that was struck were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, who authorities said was 19 or 20-years-old, was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officials said the injuries were not classified as life-threatening.

No other details have been released.