One man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

18-year-old Derell King of Houston was arrested.

According to officials, League City Police were alerted by the Flock Safety system of a stolen gray Chevy Bolt, traveling southbound on West Walker Street, near Victory Lakes Drive.

As officers responded to the area, they quickly located the vehicle and attempted to stop the Chevy.

However, officials said, the driver, later identified as King, led officers in a vehicle pursuit on South Gulf Freeway, West Main Street, and Hobbs Road.

The vehicle later came to a stop in the Sedona Subdivision near Prescott Drive and Hopi Drive.

Authorities said King then got out of the vehicle, ran a short distance, but was quickly taken into custody.

King later provided a false identity to officers and a handgun was found in the vehicle.

King has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful use of motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and failing to ID fugitive from justice.

Officials said King also had two felony warrants with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful use of motor vehicle and one warrant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for evading arrest or detention.

Authorities added a passenger in the vehicle remained inside and fully cooperated with officers. The passenger was later released from the scene.

No injuries were reported.