A man in League City has been charged after allegedly threatening a family member with a knife.

According to League City police, Quentiene Chauncey Allison, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

His bond was reportedly set at $30,000 for the assault charge and $2,500 for the other charge.

Quentiene Chauncey Allison (Photo: League City Police Department)

Police say they got a 911 call around 7 p.m. Friday about a disturbance in the 800 block of Crystal Bay Lane.

According to police, the caller reported that her family member, Allison, was threatening her with a knife.

When officers arrived, police say they saw Allison step out the front door and then quickly go back inside.

The officers reportedly then tried to have the caller climb out a back window of the home. However, police say Allison then came out of the back door wearing a tactical-style vest that had a knife attached to the shoulder strap.

Allison allegedly yelled at the officers and moved toward them aggressively. Police say they used a taser to gain control of Allison but it wasn’t effective.

Police say Allison kept coming at the officers, who wrestled him to the ground. He was taken into custody.

According to police, the family member was not injured.