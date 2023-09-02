A car was split in half in a crash early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition, police say.

The crash was reported shortly after midnight in the 9100 block of S. Dairy Ashford.

A car was split in half in a crash on S Dairy Ashford.

Authorities found a car that had crashed into a tree and split in half.

Police say a male in the car was pronounced deceased, and another male found outside of the car was taken to the hospital. Authorities had not yet determined who was driving.

Police say it appears the car had been traveling at a high rate of speed. They were investigating what exactly led up to the crash.