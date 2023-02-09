Expand / Collapse search

Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner.

Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12.

According to the lawsuit, in September 2021, there was Rogers and the Prices' entered a Redemption Agreement in which the two parties agreed Rogers would be paid $1,547,500 following his withdrawal from the company where he was an initial investor and owned a substantial part of the restaurant.

"After performing under the agreement and making the Page 3 of 5 scheduled payments as agreed for over a year, the Defendants failed to make the scheduled payment in November 2022," the document stated. Rogers was only paid $616,388.88 of the total redemption agreement.

Not even, a month ago the popular Houston restaurant was making rounds after U.S. Foods filed a lawsuit against them for having an unpaid balance of $1,288,583.12 in invoices for non-PACA food and food-related products and services accrued.

The restaurant also received a demand letter on Jan. 20 from CNPH Properties LLC claiming TLH was $50,095.50 behind on rent including late fees for their Commercial Leases.

"Time is of the essence because the Company is currently under a barrage of claims by creditors – both secured and unsecured – including its landlord and food supplier," the lawsuit stated. "Because Plaintiff personally guaranteed some of these obligations, Plaintiff has also been a named individual Defendant in those collection efforts. On information and belief, other non-liquidated claims will be filed against the Company – some of which might also impact the Plaintiff personally."

The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 9 in Harris County. Rogers is being represented by Roberts Markland LLP.