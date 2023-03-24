Expand / Collapse search

The Landing at Pearland: Live Lone Star building luxury, manufactured home neighborhood

Live Lone Star building luxury, manufactured home neighborhood in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas - A Houston developer is taking on a new concept while hoping to tear down negative associations with manufactured housing.

Live Lone Star is building out a luxury, manufactured home neighborhood that is attracting a variety of buyers who are looking for affordable options in our area.

FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards gives us a tour of "The Landing at Pearland" and its amenities.

Visit https://thelandingatpearland.com/ for more information.