The 7-year-old boy shot in the shooting at Lakewood Church has been taken off life-support and is breathing on his own, according to reports.

According to the grandmother in a social media post, the young boy who was shot in the head on Feb. 11 was extubated, but says he has developed other health problems that may require yet another form of neurosurgery.

She also said in her post on social media that this would be his sixth surgery since the shooting.

"People want a happy ending. There is none. Will he be able to have any semblance of a normal life? I have no idea," she stated. "The love sent is felt. The prayers are powerful."

The Houston Police Department says 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno entered Lakewood church on Feb. 11 along with her 7-year-old son and an AR-15 rifle. Moreno began shooting in the lobby when an off-duty HPD officer, who was working an extra job at the location, heard the shooting and approached to investigate.

At that time, the officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. An off-duty TABC officer, also working an extra job at the location, approached the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect as well.

Moreno was struck multiple times and later pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

The 7-year-old boy, who was Moreno's son, was with her during the shooting and was shot in the crossfire.