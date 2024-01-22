After a fatal accident in Milam County on Sunday, the La Porte Police Department mourns the loss of its Police Chief, Doug Ditrich. This incident was unrelated to an investigation or law enforcement duty, and no foul play was involved.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

La Porte Police Department is in mourning following the sudden passing of Chief Doug Ditrich in a tragic accident.(Courtesy of La Porte )

La Porte's City Secretary Lee Woodward says Ditrich's passing has deeply saddened the city. Staff members receive counseling assistance as needed. Assistant Chiefs Boles and Pullig will oversee operations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Ditrich was promoted to Chief in May 2023. He joined the La Porte Police Department in 1997, embarking on a career that included roles in Patrol, Bike Patrol, SWAT, Detectives, and more. Instrumental in developing the department's fitness program, he held a Bachelor's in Organizational Leadership and a Master's in Leadership and Management.

The City respects Chief Ditrich's family's privacy, with memorial service details to be shared later.