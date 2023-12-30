An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy from Fort Bend County.

Kyden Wilkerson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Graham Bend Lane in Rosenberg, the alert states.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the alert, Wilkerson has intellectual disabilities.

He is described as a Black male, 5’11" tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald.

MORE NEWS: Coast Guard, other agencies search for missing father after boat capsizes near Texas City

He was last seen wearing an orange "Denver Broncos" jacket, gray sweatpants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281)341-4665.