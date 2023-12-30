The Coast Guard and several local police and fire departments launched a search on Friday evening for a missing boater near Texas City.

According to the Coast Guard, a boater called the Texas City Police Department and reported that their vessel had capsized, and the boater’s father had drifted out of sight near the Texas City Dike.

The police department contacted the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders around 5 p.m.

Officials say a Texas City Marine Unit was able to recover the caller from the capsized sailboat and take the person to shore, but the father was not located.

The boater is described only as a Caucasian male in his 60s, who was last seen wearing a red wetsuit.

The Coast Guard launched a boat and helicopter for the search. Other agencies involved in the search include the Texas City Police Department, League City Fire Department, Harris City Fire Department, Texas City Fire Department and the Port of Houston Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts can contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at (281)464-4851.