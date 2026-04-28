The Brief Two people have been shot and hospitalized after a shooting at a Valero gas station in the intersection of Bammel North Houston Road and Kleinbrook Drive. Deputies claim the individuals involved were content creators who were meeting up to shoot content. According to officials, one person attempted to rob someone and shots were fired.



Harris County authorities are at the scene of a shooting connected to a possible robbery attempt in the northwest Harris County area in Champions Point.

According to Patrol District 6 Captain Steve Wilson, officials responded to the intersection of Bammel North Houston Road and Kleinbrook Drive.

Shooting near Valero gas station

What we know:

HCSO Major B. Katrib provided preliminary information stating two people had met up to create social media content, and they were in the alleged shooter's vehicle.

The driver had stopped near the location above when the incident happened.

Major B. Katrib says the driver claims the passenger pulled out a gun and attempted to rob him. The driver is believed to have pulled out his own weapon and shot the driver.

Authorities said the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran before falling in the road nearby.

The alleged robbery suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The robbery victim was also taken to the hospital, but it is not believed they were shot.

The northbound lanes of Bammel North Houston are closed while officials investigate.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and victim has not been released.