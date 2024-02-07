Klein Independent School District reported a teacher on one of their high school campuses has been arrested related to child pornography charges.

According to Montgomery County court records, Sebastian Baraldi was arrested at his home in Spring and charged with five felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Baraldi was a teacher at Klein Oak High School and the school district reports he will not be returning to Klein Oak or any other Klein ISD school.

"We understand that this news is unsettling and are committed to transparently dealing with this situation," says Klein Oak HS principal Thomas Hensley. "Our highest priority is the safety of our students, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect them. If the allegations prove true, we encourage the criminal justice system to take every appropriate action."

Parents can contact Klein ISD police at (832) 249-4266 or Klein Oak at (832) 484-5101 is they have any other concerns or questions.