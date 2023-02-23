Billboards are being run again in hopes of capturing the person who killed a 5-year-old girl back in July.

Khamaya Donelson was shot to death on July 2, 2022, in a tragic drive-by shooting in north Houston. The FBI says Clear Channel Outdoor has started to re-run digital billboards across Houston to remind the public of the FBI's up to $25,000 reward being offered in the young girl's murder.

Officials say around 1 a.m., Donelson and her sibling were picked up from daycare by her mother Kristena Watters after she got off of work late.

Houston police responded to the 13500 block of Northborough Drive in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims at the location, but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot and taken to an area hospital.

Photo of Khamaya Donelson

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Watter was on her way to get ice cream for her kids as she had not seen them all day and it wasn't uncommon her for to treat them.

Witnesses told police that a silver, four-door sedan approached the intersection at Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive when someone in the backseat suddenly started shooting toward a food store. Watters and her two children were in another vehicle at a stop sign on Northborough Drive and were caught in the crossfire.

"I [saw] the gunfire," said Watters. "That’s when I told my kids to get down and I [saw] the gun. They had a huge gun. When [the bullet] hit my car, my heart stopped. I think that’s when my baby’s heart stopped."

One of the stray bullets hit 5-year-old Khamaya in the face and her 8-year-old brother, Khamani, in the arm.

"We don’t have any answers," Watters said. "My daughter, I’m sure, is not resting in peace. She didn’t choose to die that day."

After the gunfire stopped the mother rushed her children to the hospital where Donelson tragically died from her injuries. The 8-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

Officials are continuing to ask the public to help find the shooters responsible.

Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect(s) in this silver or gray 1999 Honda Accord, believed responsible for the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson. (Source: Houston Police Department)

New surveillance video was released in December 2022 that showed the moments before the shooting that killed the 5-year-old. The video shows a gray 1999 Honda Accord turn around and two people can be seen getting out of the vehicle and changing seats.

Only minutes later, authorities believe the car was used in the shooting. Both the FBI and Houston Police Department have highlighted the vehicle seen on camera.

To be eligible for the $25,000 reward, tips must be submitted to the FBI's Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Additional reward money may be available. Below is an email we sent in August 2022 during the initial launch. Any help in reminding your audience of the FBI reward in this unsolved case is greatly appreciated.