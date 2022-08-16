Search for 5-year-old's killer continues with Houston-area billboards

Federal investigators are still trying to determine who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson.

The little girl was sitting in her mother's car when she was killed in a drive-by shooting last month in north Houston.

MORE: Who shot Khamaya Donelson? Reward offered to find who killed 5-year-old in drive-by shooting

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Khamaya's murder, and the FBI is offering up to $25,000 of that.

To help in their search, the FBI has partnered with Clear Channel Outdoor, which has donated digital billboard space to remind the public of the reward available in the murder case of Khamaya.

Starting Tuesday, the digital billboards can be seen around the Houston area in the following cities:

Humble Willis Pasadena (2) Rosenberg Hempstead Brookshire Santa Fe LaMarque Kemah

RELATED: Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later

How was Khamaya Donelson killed?

Photo of Khamaya Donelson

According to investigators, Khamaya Donelson's mother, Kristena Watters got off work in the wee hours of July 3. After picking up 5-year-old Khamaya and her 8-year-old son from daycare they went to get ice cream.

Despite it being so late at night, it wasn't uncommon for her to treat her children, especially since she had not been with them all day.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

Officials say around 1 a.m., officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. They did not find any victims, but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot and taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses told police that a silver, four-door sedan approached the intersection at Northborough Dr. and Rushcreek Dr., and someone in the backseat started shooting toward a food store.

BACKGROUND: 1 child dead, another injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

Watters and her two children were in another vehicle at a stop sign on Northborough Drive and were caught in the crossfire.

Khamaya was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

If you have any information concerning this case, you're asked to contact the FBI's Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.