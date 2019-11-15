Kanye West and Kim Kardashian visit the Galleria in Houston

article

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are in Houston this weekend, and they were spotted at the Galleria.

Social media users posted videos and photos of the couple at the ice skating rink and walking around the mall on Friday.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Kanye and his choir performed for inmates at the Harris County Jail.

On Sunday, he will attend service at Lakewood Church. He is scheduled to speak with Joel Osteen at the 11 a.m. service and will perform with his choir at the 7 p.m. service.