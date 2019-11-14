How to see Kanye West speak and perform at Lakewood Church this Sunday

article

Lakewood Church says Kanye West will speak at the Sunday morning service about overcoming adversity and his faith journey.

The 11 a.m. service on November 17 will include a conversation between Kanye and Joel Osteen.

The service is free and open to the public. There are 17,000 seats in the church.

The 7 p.m. evening service will include musical performances with Kanye and his choir.

The event is free, but attendees will need an e-ticket to get in. An e-ticket can be obtained through TicketMaster.com or the TicketMaster App beginning on Saturday, November 16.

The services will be also be streamed on Joel Osteen’s Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.