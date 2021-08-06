Judge grants $350K bond for man charged in teen's road rage murder

A Harris County judge has again granted bond for the suspect in the deadly road rage shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The 179th District Court in Harris County had temporarily revoked the felony bond earlier this week, when prosecutors filed a motion to deny Gerald Williams bond for the death of David Castro.

His initial $350,000 bond was set on Monday night.

Williams turned himself into Houston police on Monday morning after speaking exclusively with FOX26. He denies involvement in the shooting, telling reporter Damali Keith that he "was at a party" on the night of the deadly shooting July 6.

According to police, after the Castro family left the Astros game, Williams opened fire into their pickup truck hitting 17-year-old David, who later died at he hospital. Williams says he was nowhere near there.

But HPD investigators say cell phone records put him exactly where the shooting happened.

Police also report that Williams went to a friend’s apartment near the murder around midnight that night. The report goes on to say Williams later told that friend he "messed up" after someone hit his car and gave him the finger.

Information about the vehicles possibly colliding had not previously been released publicly.

Williams is expected back in court in November.

