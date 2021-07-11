Teen fatally shot leaving Houston Astros game will have his organs donated, father says

article

Paul Castro is still reeling from the loss of his son David, who was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident when the family was leaving a Houston Astros game.

In a social media post shared Sunday, Mr. Castro announced doctors would be working to collect his son's organs to help those who need them most.

"Please say a prayer for the LifeGift surgery teams who are working to collect and share David's organs," he said. "The teams will be taking those precious organs by flight to recipients who were matched to our son."

"May they be successful so others can benefit from his passing," Mr. Castro added.

The 17-year-old Castro was one of two passengers in a pickup truck driven by his father on July 6th. Police say his father Paul was driving on Chartres Street when he and the suspect exchanged hand gestures.

However, during a press conference with HPD Detectives Friday, Mr. Castro took the time to clarify what he meant in his police report about the "hand gestures," saying they were not malicious but really just him trying to explain to the other driver he already let three other cars in front of him and the cars behind him were getting impatient. Regardless, he argued it does not warrant what happened to his son.

"Is there any world we live in where an exchange of hand gestures excuses the execution of another human being?" Mr. Castro said. "That person [the suspect] is dangerous to the community."

Amid that same press conference, authorities released a composite sketch of the shooter and asked the public to assist in finding him, who at last check is still at large.

Additionally, Mr. Castro broke down as he urged the public to assist with helping find the shooter.

"A person that behaves the way he did is a threat to all of Texas is not afraid to use violence like that again," he said. "You don’t bury a child. It’s a nightmare,"

Anyone with information on the suspect or the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

